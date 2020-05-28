PREVIOUS|
Google’s ‘Sodar’ AR tool helps you measure social distancing

A Chrome-based means to gauge whether you're at least two metres away from someone

Google Sodar

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many grocery stores and other public places have tried to help customers maintain social distancing through markers and other signage.

However, these sometimes can get worn away or removed due to people walking over them or simply blowing over. In other cases, signage might not be available at all.

With all of that in mind, Google has released a toll called ‘Sodar,’ which uses augmented reality to mark two metres away from you — the recommended minimum for social distancing.

While the tool is only available on Android devices running Google Chrome, it doesn’t require an app to be used. See Sodar in action below:

Via: Android Police

