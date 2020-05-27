Facebook Canada partners with Indiegraf to support independent local journalism

Facebook Canada announced that it has partnered with Indiegraf, a network of journalists and independent digital publishers that share resources to service their communities.
Indiegraf’s goal is to make it easier for entrepreneurial journalists to launch digital news outlets. Its network of publishers share resources including technology, marketing and revenue staff, to grow digital outlets and fill local news gaps.
The Facebook Journalism Project is providing seed funding to help launch Indiegraf, alongside other partners. Indiegraf is also receiving support from the Google News Initiative. The two companies will provide advertising credits to help publishers grow their audience.
“At Facebook, we know we have a responsibility to the news industry, which is why we’ve been working with Canadian publishers to find new solutions. We’re thrilled to continue working with this team to support news innovation in Canada,” said Kevin Chan, the head of public policy at Facebook Canada, in a press release.
Indiegraf is launching with seven initial partner publishers, including Sun Peaks Independent News, The Discourse Cowichan, Peterborough Currents, IndigiNews, APTN News, La Converse and Spark YQL.
Source: Indiegraf
