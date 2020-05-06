Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of May 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds a variety of new titles to its Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC subscription services.
Typically, these are rolled out in waves — one in the first half of the month and another in the second.
Here’s what’s hitting both Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of May. Note that the games lineup varies between each version of the service.
Xbox Game Pass for Console
Over the past several days, Game Pass for Console has gotten Moving Out and Streets of Rage 4 as surprise additions.
Next up for the service:
- DayZ — May 7th
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — May 7th
- Final Fantasy IX — May 14th
- Fractured Minds — May 19th
Meanwhile, Microsoft has confirmed which games are leaving the service in the first half of the month:
- Grand Theft Auto V — May 7th
- The Banner Saga — May 15th
- Black Desert — May 15th
- Doom — May 15th
- Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game — May 15th
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — May 15th
- Metal Gear Survive — May 15th
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — May 15th
Xbox Game Pass for PC
As with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC has recently added Moving Out and Streets of Rage 4.
Additionally, Game Pass for PC will soon get the following titles:
- Halo 2: Anniversary — coming to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12th
- Endless Legend
- Final Fantasy IX
At the moment, Halo 2: Anniversary is the only upcoming Game Pass for PC title with a specific drop date.
That’s because Microsoft typically doesn’t reveal dates for new Game Pass for PC titles in advance. Instead, the company suggests you stay tuned to its official Game Pass for PC Twitter page for specific release dates.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass for PC soon:
- The Banner Saga
- Imperator: Rome
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- West of Loathing
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
It’s worth noting that Game Pass subscribers on both Xbox One and PC can purchase any game in the catalogue with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount. Therefore, you can buy any titles that are leaving the service at a reduced price if you want to keep playing them.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
