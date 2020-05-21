Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late May 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand gaming subscription service.
Typically, these come in two waves — one in the first half of the month, and another in the latter.
This month’s first batch already rolled out over the past couple of weeks, so now, Microsoft has revealed the next group of games hitting the service in the coming days.
Xbox Game Pass for Console
Alan Wake — May 21st (Xbox 360 title playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Cities: Skylines — May 21st
Minecraft: Dungeons — May 26th
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 29th:
- #IDARB
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- King of Fighters â€™98 Ultimate
- Old Manâ€™s Journey
As always, Game Pass subscribers can buy these games with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them even after they leave the service’s catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass for PC
Alan Wake — May 21st
Cities: Skylines — May 21st
Plebby Quest: The Crusades — May 21st
Minecraft: Dungeons — May 26th
In general, though, dates are not given ahead of time for Xbox Game Pass for PC titles, so stay tuned to the service’s dedicated Twitter account for updates.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
Source: Xbox
Comments