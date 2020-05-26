HP unveils new business-facing EliteBook, ZBook laptops and more

HP unveiled a slew of new business-facing computer systems, including new laptops, monitors and more.
To start, the company refreshed its EliteBook line with new models featuring 5G or ‘gigabit-class’ 4G LTE, wide-angle cameras with 88-degree fields of view and AI-powered background noise reduction technologies.
The new EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are both 6.3 percent smaller than the previous generation, boast up to an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and sport Intel’s new 10th Gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors. Further, HP says the x360 1040 can get up to 29 hours of battery life.
Additionally, HP unveiled the new EliteBook 805 G7 and 800 G7 series, which sport either AMD or Intel mobile processors. These laptops come in 13.3-, 14- or 15.6-inch screen configurations. The 805 series feature AMD Ryzen PRO processors and Radeon Vega graphics. Further, the 835 can get up to 24 hours of battery life.
The 800 series, on the other hand, sports 10th Gen six-core Intel Core vPro processors, with the 830 model getting up to 23 hours and 15 minutes of battery life. Additionally, HP says the 830 is the first mainstream business convertible with 4×4 LTE antennas.
Along with the new EliteBooks, HP unveiled new ZBook laptops with up to 17 hours of battery life and MIL-STD 810G reliability. HP says the new ZBook Firefly 14 is the smallest and lightest mobile workstation. It sports an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio and includes HP Sure View Reflect and Sure Start Gen6 to protect against visual hacking as well as firmware and malware attacks.
The ZBook line features 10th Gen six-core Intel Core CPUs paired with Nvidia Quadro P520 graphics. Further, it offers an HDR 400 4K UHD display with 500 nits of brightness. Finally, it includes optional up to 4G gigabit LTE (4×4).
Finally, HP also announced several new EliteOne 800 all-in-one desktop PCs designed for work and new E-Series monitors. You can find all the pricing details below.
- EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 1040 G7 – to be available in July, pricing to come closer to launch.
- EliteBook 835 G7, 845 G7 and 855 G7 – to be available in August, pricing to come closer to launch.
- EliteBook 830 G7, 840 G7 and 850 G7 – to be available in June starting at $1,399 USD (about $1,954.58 CAD).
- EliteBook x360 830 G7 – to be available in July starting at $1,419 (roughly $1,982.53 CAD).
- ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and 15 G7 – to be available in August starting at $1,099 USD (approximately $1,535.45 CAD).
