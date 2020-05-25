Details about the Motorola Razr 2 have now surfaced online. Sources spoke to XDA Developers and revealed further information about the handset.
The Razr 2 will reportedly feature a 5G modem alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2,845mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone will sport Samsung’s 48-megapixel ISOCELL sensor with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the smartphone is tipped to feature Android 10 out of the box and will improve its Quick View display.
Motorola is reportedly developing this upcoming handset for the Chinese and North American market.
Previously, Thibault Dousson, Lenovo’s South African general manager, told the Reframed Tech podcast that he thinks the second-generation Razr is launching in September. This means it’ll be a few months before the second-generation foldable handset is officially revealed.
Source: XDA Developers
