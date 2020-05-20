PREVIOUS|
Disney+ to release The Simpsons episodes in original aspect ratio on May 28

Many older episodes were displaying in 16:9, resulting in some visual gags being cut off and characters' faces appearing bloated

May 20, 2020

12:57 PM EDT

The Simpsons Stonecutters

Disney has confirmed that it will begin streaming classic episodes ofÂ The SimpsonsÂ in their original 4:3 aspect ratio on May 28th.

Al Jean, showrunner of the popular sitcom, announced the date on Twitter.

Specifically, this will affect the entire first 19 seasons of the show, as well as certain episodes from Season 20.

This has been a long time coming for fans ofÂ The Simpsons. When Disney+ launched last November, one of its main selling points was the fact that it was streaming all 30 seasons of The SimpsonsÂ on day one. However, viewers quickly noticed that older episodes of the series were being displayed in 16:9, not their original 4:3 ratio.

As a result, some visual gags were cut out of episodes, while characters’ faces sometimes looked overly stretched out.

A few days after launch, Disney confirmed plans to release an option to change to these episodes’ original 4:3 aspect ratio sometime in 2020. In April, Disney provided an update on the situation, saying it aimed to roll out the change by end of May. Thankfully, the company has hit that target window.

Additionally, Disney has confirmed thatÂ The SimpsonsÂ short “The Longest Daycare” will hit Disney+ on May 29th. The Maggie Simpson-focused short originally debuted in theatres ahead of screenings of 20th Century Fox’s Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month in Canada or $89.99/year.

Image credit: Disney

