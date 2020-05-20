Seth Rogen, Alessia Cara to take part in ‘Unsinkable Youth’ special in support of Kids Help Phone

Vancouver-born actor-comedian Seth Rogen and Brampton, Ontario-born singer-songwriter Alessia Cara have joined the lineup for Bell Media’s Unsinkable Youth special charity broadcast.
Bell is putting together the special alongside Unsinkable, the non-profit health and wellness group founded by Mississauga-born Olympian rower Silken Laumann.
On May 22nd at 1pm ET, Bell will air the special on CTV on TV and CTV.ca, Facebook and YouTube on the web. For one hour, actors, musicians and athletes will come together to directly address kids across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids Help Phone says outreach to its services has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to Rogen and Cara, Unsinkable Youth will feature such Canadian stars as Shaunavon, Saskatchewan-born Olympian ice hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser, Vancouver-born actor Jacob Tremblay, London, Ontario-born Olympian ice dancer Tessa Virtue and Cambridge, Ontario music duo The Recklaws.
Meanwhile, Laumann will host the special alongside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the Mississauga-born breakout star of Mindy Kaling’s new Never Have I Ever comedy series on Netflix.
If you’re in need of support from Kids Help Phone, you can reach out via text (Text CONNECT to 686868) or by phone (call 1-800-668-6868). Note that Kids Help Phone has temporarily closed its live chat service to focus on support via those other networks.
If you’re interested in supporting Kids Help Phone, you can donate here. Other ways to get involved can be found here.
Source: Bell
