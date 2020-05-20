Rogers deal includes free tablet plus 3GB of data with phone purchase

This latest promo from Rogers is a pretty good deal if you’re already in the market for a new phone. If you buy an Android phone and get it with a Rogers Infinite plan, the telecom will give you a free tablet and 3GB of data to use with it for two-years.
The tablet is a Huawei MediaPad T5. We haven’t gone hands-on with one, but user reviews online seem mostly positive. That said, if you have another tablet with a SIM card slot, like an iPad, for example, you could put this SIM in it instead. This is a pretty good idea because not only is the Huawei tablet free, it also comes with 3GB of data per month for two years.
If you do ever end up cancelling your Rogers plan before your two-year contract is up, you’ll need to pay for the $360 CAD cost of the Huawei MediaPat T5.
The other weird holdup is you need to call Rogers to take advantage of this deal. Call l ‘1-866-681-7242‘ and ask to get the ‘Buy any android phone and get a tablet on us’ offer. You can also find out more about the deal online.Â
The other two major rules for this deal is you need also to buy an Android phone on an Infinite plan. These are Rogers’ unlimited plan options, and right now, they start at $75 per month for 10GB of unlimited data that’s throttled after 10GB down to 3G speeds.
This offer is available to both new and existing Rogers customers. It’s worth noting that since you need to take advantage of this deal through the phone, you’ll be charged a $40 connection fee when you set it up.Â
Source: Rogers
Comments