Nintendo sale discounts games up to 90 percent off

The Nintendo eShop is currently offering deals on a variety of Switch games.
Titles likes Degrees of Separation, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Monster Hunter Generations UltimateÂ andÂ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince are now on sale.
Below are some of the games on sale in Canadian pricing:
- Beast Quest — now $15.99, was $39.99
- Degrees of Separation — now $2.99, was $29.99
- Freecell Solitaire Deluxe — now $1.13, was $11.30
- Just Dance 2020 — now $24.99, was $49.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — now $19.99, was $79.99
- Monopoly For Nintendo Switch — now $12.49, was $49.99
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate — now $27.99, was $79.99
- Pac-man Championship Edition 2 Plus — now $7.49, was $24.99
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince — now $15.99, was $39.99
- Trine: Ultimate Edition — now $23.99, was $59.99
- Wheel of Fortune — now $10.79, was $26.99
To check out more about these Nintendo deals, click here.
