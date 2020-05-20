PREVIOUS
News

Nintendo sale discounts games up to 90 percent off

Titles likes Degrees of Separation, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate are on sale

May 20, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Mario + Rabbids Mario Luigi and Rabbid

The Nintendo eShop is currently offering deals on a variety of Switch games.

Titles likes Degrees of Separation, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Monster Hunter Generations UltimateÂ andÂ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince are now on sale.

Below are some of the games on sale in Canadian pricing:

  • Beast Quest — now $15.99, was $39.99
  • Degrees of Separation — now $2.99, was $29.99
  • Freecell Solitaire Deluxe — now $1.13, was $11.30
  • Just Dance 2020 — now $24.99, was $49.99
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — now $19.99, was $79.99
  • Monopoly For Nintendo Switch — now $12.49, was $49.99
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate — now $27.99, was $79.99
  • Pac-man Championship Edition 2 Plus — now $7.49, was $24.99
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince — now $15.99, was $39.99
  • Trine: Ultimate Edition — now $23.99, was $59.99
  • Wheel of Fortune — now $10.79, was $26.99

To check out more about these Nintendo deals, click here.

Related Articles

News

May 18, 2020

7:09 AM EDT

Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-AimÃ©’s new charity gaming podcast premieres today

News

May 20, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Lego Super Mario Is getting some costume add on packs after it releases

News

May 15, 2020

11:50 AM EDT

More NES and SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

News

Feb 4, 2019

9:12 PM EST

Nintendo of Canada offers its Quebec fans a chance to win a trip to NYC

Comments