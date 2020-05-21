Best Buy Canada is offering deals on several different televisions.
Several of the TVs are on sale until May 21st, so if you’ve been waiting for a great deal on particular television, now might be your chance.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers:
- Samsung 82″ 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV — $4999.99 (save $1400 until May 21st)
- Samsung 82″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV — $3999.99 (save $1300 until May 21st)
- LG 65” Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR — $3499.99 (save $1000 until June 1st)
- LG 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV — $1399.99 (save $400 until May 21st)
- LG 75″ 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV — $1299.99 (save $320 until May 31st)
- VIZIO 75″ Class E-SERIES 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV — $1249.99 (save $550 until May 31st)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV — $949.99 (save $550 until May 21st)
- PrimeCables 43” FHD DLED TV — $409.95 (save $190 until October 15th)
- PrimeCables 32” 720p HD LED TV — $409.95 (save $80 until September 19th)
You can find the full list of deals in Best Buy Canadaâ€™s TV sale on its website.
