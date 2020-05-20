Here’s what’s coming to Fox’s streaming service Tubi in June

There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might have not heard of the Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. Tubi is completely free to use, but to stay free the company shows short ads breaks at 12-15 minute intervals similar to TV.
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices like Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Here’s everything coming to Tubi in June.
- A Long Way Down
- An Education
- Babel
- Before Midnight
- Blue Jasmine
- Capote
- Carnage
- Changing Lanes
- Chinatown
- Clear and Present Danger
- Double Jeopardy
- Down to Earth
- Evolution
- Ex Machina
- Exit Through the Gift Shop
- Foxcatcher
- Hardball
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Hustle & Flow
- Indecent Proposal
- Infinitely Polar Bear
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Into the Wild
- It Follows
- Jackass: The Movie
- Kingpin
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Like Crazy
- Man Up
- Match Point
- Memento
- MI-5
- Midnight in Paris
- Moon
- Rachel Getting Married
- Rat Race
- Runaway Bride
- Sliding Doors
- Still Alice
- Stop-Loss
- Take Shelter
- Take This Waltz
- Testament of Youth
- The Deep Blue Sea
- The Island
- The Last Day on Mars
- The Lobster
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Truman Show
- To Rome With Love
- Under the Skin
- Varsity Blues
- Whale Rider
- Whiplash
- Road Trip
You can register for the streaming service Tubi, here.
