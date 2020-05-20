Play a free streamlined version of the hit board game Pandemic

Modern board gaming just got a little easier to get into. Pandemic is streamlining its latest version, Pandemic: Hot Zone, which new players can play for free.
All you need is to download itÂ and print the provided board game on 17 sheets of paper. The announcement was made on Tuesday by series creator Matt Leacock.
The Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America print & play kit is now available. Perfect for trying out at home. https://t.co/hifWzijlv7 pic.twitter.com/WfNYzRkTDJ
— Matt Leacock (@mattleacock) May 19, 2020
Pandemic Hot Zone — North America is a cooperative strategy game that lets players stamp out three highly infectious diseases as they flare up all over the world.
It originally released in 2008 and was initially published in the United States.
A physical version of the board game is currently open for pre-order and is expected to ship starting September. For those interested, you can pre-order on either Amazon orÂ the Z-Man online store.
Image Credit: Z-Man online store
