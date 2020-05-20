PREVIOUS
Play a free streamlined version of the hit board game Pandemic

A relevant board game to play while at home in today's world

May 20, 2020

6:23 PM EDT

Pandemic game

Modern board gaming just got a little easier to get into. Pandemic is streamlining its latest version, Pandemic: Hot Zone, which new players can play for free.

All you need is to download itÂ and print the provided board game on 17 sheets of paper. The announcement was made on Tuesday by series creator Matt Leacock.

Pandemic Hot Zone — North America is a cooperative strategy game that lets players stamp out three highly infectious diseases as they flare up all over the world.

It originally released in 2008 and was initially published in the United States.

A physical version of the board game is currently open for pre-order and is expected to ship starting September. For those interested, you can pre-order on either Amazon orÂ the Z-Man online store.

Image Credit: Z-Man online store

Source: Twitter Via: Polygon

