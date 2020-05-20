Animal Crossing fan creates entire island dedicated to Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito has played a wide assortment of characters in his long career, such as a taxi dispatcher in Taxi, a satyr inÂ Disney’sÂ Hercules and morally questionable businessman in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Now, the Golden Globe-winner can addÂ islandÂ to his lengthy list of roles, thanks to a dedicated Animal Crossing: New HorizonsÂ fan on reddit named B4SSOON.
Impressively, the redditor has designed an entire island around DeVito, which you can see below.
Ooops, I dropped my Magnum opus for my Monster island from r/AnimalCrossing
Fans ofÂ It’s Always SunnyÂ will also recognize a number of references to Frank Reynolds, DeVito’s character on the hit sitcom.
Overall, the island clearly took a while to create, but B4SSOON says it was “worth it for Danny.”
B4SSOON says they will hold tours of the island starting May 20th, so reach out to them on reddit if interested.
Via: Destructoid
Comments