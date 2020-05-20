ZTE Blade A3L is now available in Canada at Telus

The ZTE Blade A3L has launched in Canada.
The handset is now available at Telus and will come to other carriers in the coming months for prepaid customers.
The handset has a 5-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, it sports a 2,050mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, 8GB expandable storage, Bluetooth 4.2 and is loaded with the Android Pie Go operating system.
Additionally, the handset sports a 5-megapixel rear shooter and a 2-megapixel selfie camera with 720p HD video recording. The device also features GPS to talk, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 2-mic noise suppression.
Pricing depends on the carrier and the phone is currently not yet available on Telus’ website.
