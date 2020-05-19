PREVIOUS|
SaskTel reopens all stores, still offering appointment and curbside pickup options

The carrier has taken safety precautions and will follow social distancing requirements

May 19, 2020

10:28 AM EDT

SaskTel is reopening its stores to be fully operational to customers while still offering appointment and curbside pickup options.

The carrier says it has taken many new safety measures and will continue to follow social distancing requirements.

SaskTel has installed additional plexi-glass workstations and will monitor the number of customers in its stores. It is also encouraging cashless payment and is following proper cleaning procedures.

Further, starting May 19th, customers will be directed to return any SaskTel-owned equipment free of charge through a Canada Post outlet.

Source: SaskTel

