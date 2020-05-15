Best Buy Canada has ‘Deals as Hot as Boxing Day 2019’ in latest tech sale

Boxing Day 2019 seems so long ago, especially with the current state of the world. Thankfully, big box retailer Best Buy Canada has a sale on now promises prices are better than Boxing Day.
In its ‘Spring into Summer Sale,’ Best Buy Canada has discounted TVs, smart home products, smartphones, headphones, laptops, tablets, and gaming systems. Here’s a list of what you can score:
- Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle for $379 (Save $100)
- LG 27″ 4K UHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $369.99 (Save $130)
- FIFA 20 (PS4) for $24.99 (Save $30)
- NHL 20 (PS4) for $24.99 (Save $5)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Switch) for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Just Dance 2020 (Switch) for $29.99 (Save $20)
- NBA 2K20 (PS4) for $19.99 (Save $20)
- Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499 (Save $300)
- Samsung The Frame 43″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1.199 (Save $200)
- Apple iPad Air 10.5″ 256GB with Wi-Fi & 4G LTE (3rd Gen) for $799.99 (Save $220)
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ 128GB Chrome OS Tablet for $749.99 (Save $550)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ 128GB Android 9 Tablet for $949.99 (Save $130)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 128GB for $1,049 (Save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3″ for $699 (Save $400)
- Harman Kardon Astra Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (Save $30)
- Sony WH-CH510 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $79.99 (Save $20)
- Sony XB32 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $159.99 (Save $60)
- JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $399.99 (Save $100)
- Audio Technica ATH-WS660BT Over-Ear Sound Bluetooth Headphones for $119.99 (Save $100)
- Sony In-Ear Sound Isolating Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $129.99 (Save $70)
- Bose SoundSport Free In-Ear Headphones for $199.99 (Save $50)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 for $246.99 (Save $50)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Smartphone – Refurbished – for $399.99 (Save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Smartphone for $1,020 (Save $479)
- Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Smartwatch for $299.99 (Refurbished) (Save $200)
- Garmin vivoactive 3 Music 43mm GPS Smartwatch for $279.99 (Save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Smartwatch for $279.99 (Save $120)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $329
- Google Nest Wifi Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $379.99 (Save $80)
- Google Home for $39.99 (Save $50)
- Google Nest Hub for $99.99 (Save $30)
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $179.99 (Save $70)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (Save $15)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 2 Pack & LIFX Mini White A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $149.98 (Save $50)
Source: Best Buy Canada
