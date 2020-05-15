PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada has ‘Deals as Hot as Boxing Day 2019’ in latest tech sale

May 15, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

Boxing Day 2019 seems so long ago, especially with the current state of the world. Thankfully, big box retailer Best Buy Canada has a sale on now promises prices are better than Boxing Day.

In its ‘Spring into Summer Sale,’ Best Buy Canada has discounted TVs, smart home products, smartphones, headphones, laptops, tablets, and gaming systems. Here’s a list of what you can score:

