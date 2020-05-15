Registration for the Rainbow Six Canada Division qualifiers now open

Registration for players who want to participate in the first-ever qualifiers for the Rainbow Six Canada Division, North American League, are now open on FaceIt.
Teams can register until May 29th and open qualifiers start on May 30th. The top 16 teams will earn their place in the closed qualifiers on May 31st.
The top four will then make the official NA League: Canada Division that starts in June.
To register a team and for more information head to the Faceit website, here.
