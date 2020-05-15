‘Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tours’ are free on PC through Uplay

Assassin’s Creed’s educational addition, ‘Discovery Tours,’ will be free for a limited time.
The tours for ‘Ancient Egypt’ and ‘Ancient Greece’ are available to download for free on Ubisoft’s PC platform, Uplay.
Initially revealed during a Ubisoft conference call, it was also confirmed on Twitter as well as Ubisoft’s free events page.
Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep 🏛🚶♀️ #PlayApartTogether
— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 14, 2020
You can claim your download of both tours from May 14th through the 21st.
The Discovery Tours are based off the two most recent Assassin’s Creed games, Origins and Odyssey. That doesn’t mean you need to own the game in order to experience the tour.
Both tours are standalone so sorry to say no Assassin’s Creed game freebies are coming your way. The tours are the only thing that will be free for Uplay users.
Image Credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft
