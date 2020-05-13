PREVIOUS
Sony says PlayStation 5 still ‘on track’ to release this holiday

The company also says that game development so far hasn't experienced any 'major problems' due to the COVID-19 pandemic

May 13, 2020

10:56 AM EDT

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is still “on track” to launch during the holiday season, despite any business-related disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese tech giant made this statement in its latest financial earnings report. According to Sony, remote working and restrictions on international travel have presented “some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines,” but ultimately, “[PS5] development is progressing” on schedule.

“At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios,” Sony added.

This echoes recent comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series X console is also still slated to release this holiday. However, unlike Sony, Spencer noted that game development might be slowed down due to the pandemic.

So far, Sony and Microsoft have managed to avoid any significant issues in manufacturing their next-gen consoles because they source components from various countries. By contrast, Nintendo is dealing with a shortage of Switch parts due to lockdowns in Malyasia and the Phillipines. As a result, the company will struggle to produce new Switch consoles in the months to come.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported last month that Sony was still planning to launch the PS5 this holiday, albeit with a shorter supply than originally planned. It’s unclear how Microsoft is faring in terms of Xbox Series X stock.

Source: Sony Via: The Verge

