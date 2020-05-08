Andy Serkis is doing a 12 hour reading marathon of ‘The Hobbit’ for charity

It looks like Harry Potter isn’t the only book series being read by stars of film adaptations.
Andy Serkis announced on Twitter that he will be doing a 12-hour marathon live stream reading of ‘The Hobbit‘.
The Gollum actor is calling it ‘The Hobbitathon COVID 19 Appeal’, and it starts at 5am ET on May 8th.
While the marathon is a distraction from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its main purpose is to raise money for charities in the U.K. through GoFundMe.
“While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written,” Andy Serkis said on his GoFundMe page.
“Whilst raising money for two amazing charities. To help those most in need in the UK: Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together.”
The goal of this campaign is to raise £100,000 (approximately $173,074 CAD) with all funds raised equally distributed between both charities. The campaign’s GoFundMe page went live 13 hours ago and as of now more than £56,000(approximately 97,000 CAD) has been raised.
A link to the marathon live stream will be shared in the morning on the campaign’s GoFundMe page.
Image Credit: Andy Serkis Via: Twitter
