PREVIOUS|
News

Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne among stars recording free readings of the first ‘Harry Potter’ novel

Harry Potter and Newt Scamander are reading chapters of The Philosopher's Stone

May 5, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Daniel Radcliffe and Eddy Redmayne

A handful of celebrities, including Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, are recording readings of the first Harry Potter novel, The Philosopher’s Stone.

Families can access these readings for free in video form on harrypotterathome.com or in audio form exclusively through Spotify.

Radcliffe, of course, is most famous for his starring role as the titular wizard himself in all eight Harry Potter films. Redmayne, meanwhile, is notable for leading the Harry Potter prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts, as quirky zoologist Newt Scamander.

Outside Radcliffe and Redmayne, this initiative will also feature readings from Stephen Fry (who has voiced the U.K. audiobook versions of all seven Harry Potter novels), soccer icon David Beckham, Dakota Fanning (the Twilight series), Claudia Kim (Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Noma Dumezweni (Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

For now, only Radcliffe’s reading of the novel’s first chapter is available online. However, future chapters read by these and other stars will be released over the coming weeks.

This is the latest free Harry Potter-initiative to be kicked off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past several weeks, creator J.K. Rowling has loosened licensing restrictions on the Harry Potter series to allow teachers to read the books in virtual classroom settings. Further, Google’s Arts & Culture app and website now feature a Harry Potter-themed British Library exhibition, while an online Wizarding World activity hub has launched to entertain families.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Apr 1, 2020

4:05 PM EDT

J.K. Rowling launches online ‘Harry Potter’ activity hub for families during COVID-19

News

Mar 25, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

‘Harry Potter’ exhibit now available in Google Arts & Culture app

News

Apr 24, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

Kobo offering free Harry Potter audiobook for a limited time

Comments