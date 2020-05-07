Airbnb and Hope Air partner to provide places to stay for frontline workers in Toronto and Vancouver

Hope Air, a company that provides financial arrangements for travelling Canadians that need vital medical care, has partnered with Airbnb to provide free subsidized temporary places to stay for frontline workers in both Toronto and Vancouver.
This is part of Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program, which is a global initiative to aid medical personal and relief workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hope Air will use its relationships with hospitals and healthcare institutions in the two cities to identify frontline workers who need a place to stay close to their patients and distanced from their families.
Frontline workers can submit an application to Hope Air to access stays at the Airbnb. This partnership between Hope Air and Airbnb builds on their existing collaboration to arrange free travel for patients who need medical care far from home.
New and existing hosts willing to provide homes via the program can learn about this by visiting here. Accommodation for relief and medical workers with higher exposure to COVID-19 require even more preventative measures and enhanced cleaning guidelines.
“We are very pleased to be working with Airbnb on this worthy initiative,” said Mark Rubinstein, CEO of Hope Air. “Frontline workers are essential during these unprecedented times, and we will do our part to support them as they work so diligently to care for patients.”
Airbnb and SEIU Healthcare previously partnered to provide healthcare workers in the GTA with free stays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments