Airbnb partners with Ontario union to give Toronto healthcare workers free stays

Airbnb and SEIU Healthcare have partnered to provide healthcare workers in the Greater Toronto Area with free stays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEIU Healthcare is the largest healthcare union in Canada, and now, its members in the GTA will be given free accommodations through Airbnb. Members of the union work in hospitals, home care, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province.
This is part of Airbnb’s global initiative to provide free housing to 100,000 healthcare workers. The company’s CEO, Brian Chesky, has committed nearly $700,000 of his own money to the cause.
SEIU Healthcare says that this contribution will go towards paying Toronto-area hosts to help fulfill stays for the healthcare workers.
“Hosts across Canada have opened their doors and offered places to stay for frontline responders, we’re grateful for their generosity and commitment to help,” Chesky said in a press release.
Although the free stays are being booked through SEIU Healthcare, frontline responders can also book free through Airbnb’s COVID-19 initiative page.
Source: SEIU Healthcare
