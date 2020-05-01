Bell MTS to expand all-fibre broadband to La Salle, Manitoba this summer

Bell MTS is expanding its all-fibre broadband network to roughly 800 homes and businesses located throughout La Salle, Manitoba.
Located in the Rural Municipality of Macdonald, La Salle residents will have access to Bell MTS services like Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV thanks to the expansion. Additionally, the expansions will bring internet access speeds of up to 1.5Gbps to homes and businesses in La Salle.
Fully funded by Bell MTS, construction is set to being in June. Further, Bell expects to connect the first customers this summer.
“The Bell MTS $1 billion investment plan for Manitoba is delivering advanced broadband access to more cities, towns and rural communities than ever before,” said Dan McKeen, vice-chair of Bell MTS and Western Canada.
La Salle will join over 30 communities across the province that will have access to Bell MTS fibre. Bell also plans to bring fibre to Flin Flon and Churchill this summer. Finally, the company also has a new initiative to bring direct fibre connections to approximately 275,000 homes and businesses in Winnipeg.
You can learn more about Bell MTS’ fibre services for consumers here and for businesses here.
Source: Bell MTS
