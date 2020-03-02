Bell MTS invests $400 million to bring all-fibre network to Winnipeg

Bell MTS says it is investing around $400 million CAD to connect Winnipeg, Manitoba with its internet technology.
This involves direct fibre connections to around 275,00 homes and commercial locations throughout the city. Bell says the investment is going to create more than 1,100 jobs and result in $900 million in economic activity.
The fibre project aims to offer Winnipeg residents access to Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV.
“This investment further supports the emergence of Winnipeg and Manitoba as a regional tech hub and will expand upon the infrastructure required to support Manitoba’s growing IT sector and innovation,” said Manitoba Minister of Economic Development, Ralph Eichler, in a press release.
This announcement is part of Bell MTS’ $1 billion capital investment plan for Manitoba, which involves executing an accelerated network fibre and wireless rollout in the province.
Bell MTS is partnering with a wide range of suppliers to roll out the expansion including ACME Technical Services, Aecon, Central Telecom, Crown Pipeline and WP Teletronics.
Source: Bell
