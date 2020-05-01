Samsung Display to quadruple foldable screen production by end of year

While most smartphone users don’t own foldable devices yet, market researchers cited by The Korea Times claim that these innovative handsets are more than a phase.
According to the report, the demand for foldable OLED displays will increase more than a hundredfold from 2019 to 2024.
In just one year, the demand for OLED displays increased by 700,000, from 3.1 million to 3.9 million units. And at the end of 2025, shipments for foldable screens will increase to 73.1 million units.
The report goes on to say that Samsung Display is working on quadrupling the production of foldable screens for phones by the end of 2020. Samsung will use these panels for its own phones as well as for other clients. The company has recently commercialized the Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin foldable glass display.
Additionally, it seems as Samsung Electronics is the number one manufacturer for foldable screens. Huawei was reportedly a threat after launching two foldables, but the South Korean company has surpassed the Chinese phone maker.
Samsung so far has launched two foldable phones and is reportedly releasing one more before the end of the year.
Source: The Korea Times Via: SamMobile
