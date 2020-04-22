‘My Spy’ skipping theatres and coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 24

My Spy, an action comedy film directed by Peter Segal, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in Canada on April 24th.
The movie was released on January 9th, 2020 in Australia and March 13th, 2020 in the U.K. Notably, the film did not release in U.S. theatres but did briefly hit Canadian cinemas in early March prior to their closure due to COVID-19.
In the U.S., the distribution rights for the film were purchased by Amazon Studios. So, those in Canada will have access to the movie starting on April 24th.
The movie stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, Greg Bryk, and Ken Jeong. My Spy was filmed in Toronto.
