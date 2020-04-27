PREVIOUS|
Stronger Together TV special raised over $6 million for Canadian food banks

Over 11 million Canadians have seen the broadcast

Apr 27, 2020

6:45 PM EDT

On April 26th, a 90-minute star-studded Canadian TV special aired looking to raise money for Canadian food banks amid the Coronavirus pandemic and so far its made $6 million.

The broadcast is still accepting donations by texting COVID to 30333 or online at FoodBanksCanada.ca. 

You can also go back and watch the special on CBC Gem, CRave or GlobalTV.com, among others, in case you missed the live show. So far, 140,000 Canadians have donated, and Bell Media’s press release mentions that 11.5 million people have watched the broadcast.

The press release also mentions that this was the largest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 12 different broadcasting groups working together. Nearly a hundred activists, performers and celebrities took part in the event ranging from Candian staples like Avril Lavigne and Céline Dion to American personalities like Amy Pohler.

Source: Bell Media

