Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches and more on sale

Fossil is holding a sale on its smartwatches right now, which means you can get one of its top-of-the-line models for as low as $260 CAD.
Other models, such as the company’s hybrid smartwatches, are as low as $129. The Fossil Sport models are down to $129 and the older Gen 4 options are $169.
I’m not sure if we’ve ever seen this many smartwatches on sale from Fossil before, but right now, there seems to be a deal that will appeal to everyone.
You can browse all the models on Fossil’s website.
Source: Fossil
