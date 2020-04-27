PREVIOUS
Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches and more on sale

If you want an Android smartwatch its hard to get better than Fossil

Apr 27, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

Fossil is holding a sale on its smartwatches right now, which means you can get one of its top-of-the-line models for as low as $260 CAD.

Other models, such as the company’s hybrid smartwatches, are as low as $129. The Fossil Sport models are down to $129 and the older Gen 4 options are $169.

I’m not sure if we’ve ever seen this many smartwatches on sale from Fossil before, but right now, there seems to be a deal that will appeal to everyone.

You can browse all the models on Fossil’s website. 

Source: Fossil

