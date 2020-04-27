YouTube to stream free digital film festival with over 20 partners, including TIFF and Cannes

YouTube will stream a free digital film festival that will feature programming from 20 of the world’s top film festivals, including Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.
The ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ is being produced and organized by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises and will run from May 29th to June 7th, 2020. You’ll be able to tune in at youtube.com/weareone.
We Are One will feature ad-free programming consisting of feature films, shorts, documentaries, panel discussions and more. However, specific titles have yet to be confirmed. A full schedule will be released closer to the event. Each festival will curate its own track of programming.
Viewers will be asked to make donations for COVID-19 relief, which will go towards the World Health Organization and local organizations. It’s unclear which organization(s) will be promoted in Canada, specifically.
It’s important to note that We Are One is not intended to replace these festivals being held in their traditional in-person formats. Instead, this is simply an additional initiative that’s being undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, festivals are having to evaluate their plans for main events and reconsider accordingly. For instance, Cannes was postponed out of June as the festival explores digital options. TIFF, meanwhile, is still slated to take place in Toronto in early September, although the festival is entertaining the possibility of shifting to digital programming if necessary.
Via: Variety
