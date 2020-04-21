Nintendo is looking to produce roughly 2 million more Switch consoles than last year

If you’ve been having a hard time finding a Nintendo Switch at regular price, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Nintendo is looking to address those concerns.
According to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, Nintendo is looking to produce about 10 percent more Switch systems in 2020. That would be roughly 2 million more units than the 20 million devices produced last year.
The console manufacturer acknowledges it has been struggling to keep the Switch in stock since February. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and physical distancing measures created supply chain issues.
Demand for Nintendo’s hybrid console has increased following the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March. The series’ debut on Nintendo Switch saw a surge in popularity as people began physical distancing and discussing the game on social media.
The lack of Nintendo Switch devices led to scalpers marking up the cost of the console by $200 to $400. One Nintendo fan even created his own Nintendo Switch for his friends who were motivated to play Animal Crossing during the pandemic.
Currently, Nintendo hopes part suppliers are responsive to the production increase. Some suppliers are apparently receiving April-June orders that are more than 50 percent larger than originally planned.
Despite the increase in orders, some part suppliers are concerned that physical distancing measures will continue to impact deliveries.
Source: Nikkei Asian Review Via: Eurogamer
