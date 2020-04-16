Fan builds Nintendo Switch with only replacement parts

Buying a new video game console during the COVID-19 outbreak is a difficult task.
The pandemic has created a shortage, with the popular Nintendo Switch being sold out nearly everywhere. This has led potential buyers to look for the console on reseller sites like Craigslist, OfferUp and eBay. The problem is many people are marking up prices for the Switch significantly.
Imgur user ‘Sarbaaz37′ has been playing a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons lately, and wanted to find a way for his friends to play the game too. A console shortage and high reselling prices for the home console-handheld hybrid system convinced Sarbaaz37 to just build a Nintendo Switch from various parts purchased on the internet.
“This enraged me to the point of telling them I could build one cheaper out of spare parts, so they hired me to do just that,” Sarbaaz37 said in his Imgur post.
The good news is Sarbaaz37 did just that and created a Nintendo Switch from spare parts for $200 USD (approximately $282 CAD) he acquired in a month. In terms of price, the cost produce a homemade Nintendo Switch is equivalent to the Nintendo Switch Lite’s price tag.
Sarbaaz37 also isn’t keeping the way he built a Switch to just his inner circle of friends. His original post regarding how to build a Switch even includes the exact parts and the cost of them.
Learn more in sarbaaz37’s post below:
How to Build A Nintendo Switch to Starve Online Price Gougers
Image credit: Imgur
