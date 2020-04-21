PREVIOUS
Best Buy listing points to Super Mario 3D World coming to Switch: rumour

The Switch port reportedly updates the visuals of the 2013 Wii U title while adding new content

Apr 21, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Super Mario 3D World

A couple of weeks ago, you may have heard the rumour of Nintendo bringing past Super Mario titles to the Switch. This includes Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine and many more.

While still a rumour, one game in that initial list is looking a bit more believable.

An American Best Buy SKU listing for ‘Super Mario 3D World – Nintendo Switch’ was revealed by Twitter user Wario64. However, the page doesn’t provide a picture or release date.

 

According to an earlier leak, the Switch version of Super Mario 3D World will seemingly add remastered visuals, brand new content and more.

The addition of these rumoured games on Switch is a part of a celebration for Nintendo’s mascot. With 2020 being the Italian plumber’s 35th anniversary, it makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to bring classic Mario titles to the Switch, but nothing is known for sure at this time.

The Best Buy listing points to the possibility that Nintendo’s favourite plumber is laying down some pipes on the Switch in the near future.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Best Buy Via Wario64

