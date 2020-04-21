You can now subscribe to Microsoft 365 in Canada

Microsoft’s recently unveiled consumer-focussed Microsoft 365 subscription is now available to purchase.
The new plans largely replace the Office 365 plans for consumers and also include some exciting new features. Unfortunately, two of the biggest additions aren’t available yet.
First off, there’s the Microsoft Family Safety app, which seeks to unify online security, screen time monitoring and other parental control features across platforms. Whether you’re on Android, iOS, Windows or Xbox, the app can help monitor what kids are doing, set content restrictions and much more. Family Safety will launch as a limited preview on Android and iOS in the coming months.
The other significant addition that’s not available just yet is Microsoft Teams for consumers. Microsoft plans to allow users to connect both work and personal accounts to Teams and swap between them easily. The app will form a communication backbone for those on a Microsoft 365 subscription and allow family members to chat, share photos, collaborate on to-do lists and much more.
While the stars of Microsoft’s new subscription haven’t arrived yet, there are several other new additions that are available now. For example, PowerPoint Presenter Coach is now live, as well as Microsoft Editor. The new Money in Excel feature will arrive soon as well. You can learn more about all the new Microsoft 365 features here.
Despite the additions, the Microsoft 365 subscription price remained the same as Office 365. That means you can get a Microsoft 365 Family subscription (covers six people) for $109 per year or $11 per month. A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription costs $79 per year or $8 per month.
You can learn more about the plans and pricing on Microsoft’s website.
Source: The Verge
