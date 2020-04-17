Bell donates 1.5 million protective face masks to Canadian healthcare and frontline workers

Following its charitable donation of $5 million CAD to support mental health initiatives amid COVID-19, Bell has now donated approximately 1.5 million protective face masks to the cause.
Bell stated that the N95 and KN95 face masks will be distributed to every region of the country and are being donated to the federal, provincial and territorial governments so frontline workers can protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bell notes the value of the donation is about $7.5 million.
“Healthcare professionals, first responders and public servants of all kinds are working courageously to keep Canadians safe and well as our country copes with COVID-19, and many have been facing shortages of the protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively…,” said Mirko Bibic, the president and CEO of Bell.
Bell is also supporting frontline workers by offering free phones and airtime.
From a consumer perspective, the carrier and its sub-brands Virgin Mobile and Lucky Mobile are offering various savings, including waiving home internet fees and roaming charges.
In addition, Bell’s Crave video streaming service extended the free trial subscription offer to 30-days.
Source: Bell
