Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in May 2020

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of: AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in May:
- Gold Digger: episodes 1 & 2 — 04/05/2020
- Porterhouse Blue — 04/05/2020
- Land Girls: series 3 — 04/05/2020
- A Royal Tour of the 20th century — 11/05/2020
- Seachange: series — 11/05/2020
- Dead Still (Acorn TV Original): episodes 1 and 2 — 18/05/2020
- Mountain Pleasant: series 5 — 25/05/2020
- Treasure Houses of Britain — 25/05/2020
Upcoming in June
- Seachange 2019 — 01/06/2020
- Hidden: series 2 –15/06/2020
