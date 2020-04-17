PREVIOUS
News

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in May 2020

A Royal Tour of the 20th century hits the service this month

Apr 17, 2020

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of: AcornTV.

Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.

The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in May:

  • Gold Digger: episodes 1 & 2 — 04/05/2020
  • Porterhouse Blue — 04/05/2020
  • Land Girls: series 3 — 04/05/2020
  • A Royal Tour of the 20th century — 11/05/2020
  • Seachange: series — 11/05/2020
  • Dead Still (Acorn TV Original): episodes 1 and 2 — 18/05/2020
  • Mountain Pleasant: series 5 — 25/05/2020
  • Treasure Houses of Britain — 25/05/2020

Upcoming in June

  • Seachange 2019 — 01/06/2020
  • Hidden: series 2 –15/06/2020

Related Articles

News

Jan 25, 2018

5:44 PM EST

CRTC denies application to implement affordability measure in basic service ruling

News

Apr 17, 2020

6:09 PM EDT

Netflix brings some of its documentaries to YouTube

News

Apr 17, 2020

5:47 PM EDT

Robert Downey Jr. shows off OnePlus 8 Pro’s water resistance feature in new ad

News

Apr 17, 2020

5:18 PM EDT

First OnePlus 8 series update focuses camera, stability and more

Comments