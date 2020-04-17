Netflix brings some of its documentaries to YouTube

If you don’t have Netflix, the streaming giant is making plenty of its documentaries free on YouTube. Netflix is doing this to make educational resources more accessible to children staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the Netflix U.S. YouTube channel for the full 34-film list.
These documentaries are only available in English, with subtitles in a dozen languages. Parents and teachers can check the ratings to make sure they’re appropriate for their kids.
You can learn about the documentaries below:
- 13th
- Abstract: season 1
- Babies
- Chasing Coral
- Explained
- Our Planet
- Period. End of Sentence
- The White Helmets
- Zion
Netflix supplies its educational resources on its Media Center.
Source: Netflix Media Center
