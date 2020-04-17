PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix brings some of its documentaries to YouTube

Nearly three dozen Netflix docs are available

Apr 17, 2020

6:09 PM EDT

0 comments

If you don’t have Netflix, the streaming giant is making plenty of its documentaries free on YouTube. Netflix is doing this to make educational resources more accessible to children staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the Netflix U.S. YouTube channel for the full 34-film list.

These documentaries are only available in English, with subtitles in a dozen languages. Parents and teachers can check the ratings to make sure they’re appropriate for their kids.

You can learn about the documentaries below:

Check out the Netflix US’ YouTube channel where they have the full list of the 34 available documentaries.

Netflix supplies its educational resources on its Media Center.

Source: Netflix Media Center 

Related Articles

News

Apr 8, 2020

2:11 PM EDT

Netflix series ‘Space Force’ starring Steve Carell premieres May 29

News

Apr 13, 2020

4:03 PM EDT

YouTube reportedly working on feature to skip to relevant parts of a video

News

Apr 12, 2020

1:57 PM EDT

YouTube updates web platform to better support large touchscreen devices

News

Apr 6, 2020

2:22 PM EDT

YouTube cracks down on videos that falsely link COVID-19 to 5G

Comments