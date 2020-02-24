Koodo is offering some subscribers 20GB of data for $65

Koodo’s loyalty department is reportedly calling some users and offering them a 20GB plan for $65 per pay period.
The user says that they were previously on a 10GB for $60 per month plan.
We’ve seen reports before of Koodo offering upgraded plans to people with the 10GB/$60 plans to make them pay a bit more per month. That said, we’ve never encountered a deal with this much data for $65.
If you want to schedule a call with Koodo, you can open up the chat window on its website and type in ‘#socialhelp.’ This prompts the text-based assistant to help you pick a time to talk with a customer service agent.
This isn’t a plan that will be available to everyone, so your mileage may vary, but if you try, you might get lucky.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments