You can play a Calgary-made mobile game backed by Howie Mandel to support COVID-19 efforts

Toronto-born comedian Howie Mandel has teamed up with Calgary-based game developer Mobovivo on an initiative aimed at supporting organizations working to combat COVID-19.
Specifically, Mobovivo has contributed its Outbreak mobile game to the America’s Got Talent judge’s Breakout the Masks charity campaign, which is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves to hospitals, care homes and other front line workers in North America and Europe.
In practice, Outbreak features ‘Match-3’ gameplay made popular by the likes of Candy Crush. You’ll need to match bubbles of various types in order to progress. All the while, Mandel will pop up to react to how you’re faring.
In addition to being a Canadian doing coronavirus-related charity work right now, Mandel has often spoken publicly about his germophobia, making his in-game appearances even more appropriate.
One hundred percent of proceeds from donations and game revenue are going to the Mandel’s Breakout the Masks charity.
Outbreak can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
More information on the Breakout the Masks initiative can be found here.
