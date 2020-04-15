PREVIOUS
Levi’s Super Mario fashion collection now available in Canada

Apr 15, 2020

Levi’s previously announced its collaboration with Nintendo and the Super Mario series a few weeks ago.

Then, late last week, the company best known for its jeans, launched the collection online.

Those interested in the Denim can check out the collaboration at Levi.com and SportingLife.ca, with prices ranging between $40 and $198 CAD.

There are Mario-style blue overalls, alongside hats, jackets, hoodies, jeans, and a pink shirt. You can get a Crop Dad Trucker jacket for $148, Mario overalls for $178, a graphic pullover hoodie for $98, a Vintage Fit Trucker for $148 and more.

