Levi’s Super Mario fashion collection now available in Canada

Levi’s previously announced its collaboration with Nintendo and the Super Mario series a few weeks ago.
Then, late last week, the company best known for its jeans, launched the collection online.
Time to kick it in the Mushroom Kingdom. Shop the Levi’s® x Super Mario™ collection. Available now on https://t.co/OtARL0uLOK in the US and Canada. https://t.co/qz0LMX1N1r pic.twitter.com/x0PPfjLAkr
— Levi's® (@LEVIS) April 9, 2020
Those interested in the Denim can check out the collaboration at Levi.com and SportingLife.ca, with prices ranging between $40 and $198 CAD.
There are Mario-style blue overalls, alongside hats, jackets, hoodies, jeans, and a pink shirt. You can get a Crop Dad Trucker jacket for $148, Mario overalls for $178, a graphic pullover hoodie for $98, a Vintage Fit Trucker for $148 and more.
