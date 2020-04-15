PREVIOUS|
Apple’s new iPhone SE (2020) cases are available in leather and silicone

Apr 15, 2020

6:10 PM EDT

iPhone SE silicone case

Now that Apple’s long-rumoured entry-level iPhone SE has officially been revealed, as expected, the tech giant has also dropped several cases for the soon-to-be-released smartphone.

Similar to every iPhone released in the last few years, Apple is selling a leather case for the smartphone that features a microfiber lining. The case is set to be available in ‘Midnight Blue,’ ‘Black’ and ‘Product Red.’ As is standard with Apple’s smartphone cases, the iPhone SE’s Leather Case comes in at a pricey $65 CAD.

The other case offering is the familiar Silicone Case. Just like the leather case, the silicone enclosure features a microfiber lining and a rather tight fit. That said, I’ve had issues in the past with Apple’s silicone cases flipping up at the corner and then peeling back. The case is priced at a $49, and is available in ‘Pink Sand,’ ‘White’ and ‘Black.’

The iPhone SE (2020) is an iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11 in several ways. The phone features Touch ID, a body nearly identical to the iPhone 8’s, a new rear-facing 12-megapixel wide shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and Apple’s A13 processor.

The new SE starts at $599 CAD for the 64GB version, with the 128GB costing $699 and the 256GB priced at $809

For more on the new iPhone SE, check out our announcement post.

 

