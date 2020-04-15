Apple officially reveals $599 new iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display and Touch ID

After years of rumours, Apple has finally revealed a successor to 2016’s iPhone SE, the iPhone SE (2020).
The new version of Apple’s entry-level smartphone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display, Touch ID with Haptic Touch, an A13 Bionic Chip and IP68 water and dust resistance.
Regarding the smartphone’s cameras, the new iPhone SE includes a single rear-facing 12-megapixel f/1.8 28mm wide shooter that features optical image stabilization. This lens is also capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, and features slow-mo and time-lapse functionality.
This lens is also capable of ‘Portrait Lighting’ effects like the iPhone 11 series, including ‘Stage Light,’ ‘Stage Light Mono’ and ‘High Key Mono.’
On the front, the new iPhone SE’s front-facing camera comes in at f/2.2 and 1.2 megapixels.
Regarding its look alone, the iPhone SE (2020) is nearly identical to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, including its sizable bezels and Touch ID sensor. In several ways, the smartphone is an iPhone 8 with the internal hardware of the iPhone 11.
The iPhone SE (2020) starts at $599 CAD for the 64GB version of the smartphone. The new SE is also releasing in 128GB and 256GB variants. In the U.S. the phone’s pricing starts at $399. New iPhone SE colour include ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Product Red.’
Pre-orders are set to launch at 8AM ET/5AM PT on Friday, April 17th in Canada and the United States. The phone is set to start arriving at customer’s homes on April 24th.
More to come…
Comments