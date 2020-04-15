PREVIOUS|
Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available starting at $399

The Magic Keyboard is shipping slightly ahead of its original May launch date

Apr 15, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro (2020) is now on sale in the Apple Store starting at $399 CAD for the 11-inch version and $449 for the 12.9-inch keyboard.

This keyboard is compatible with the new iPad Pro (2020) and the refreshed iPad Pro that released back in 2018.

On paper, the pricey iPad Pro keyboard seems like it’s easily the best keyboard Apple has ever released. It features USB-C passthrough charging, backlit keys and a stunning design that makes the iPad Pro look like it’s floating.

Apple also included a trackpad in the new keyboard for the first time ever, allowing it to work with iOS 13.4’s new iPad mouse and trackpad support.

While this keyboard looks fantastic at the outset, its design also makes me question how comfortable it will be to use when the tablet is placed on your lap.

The new Magic Keyboard is available to order now and Apple says it should arrive at customers’ homes next week.

We’ll have more on Apple’s new Magic Keyboard in the coming weeks.

Source: Apple Canada

