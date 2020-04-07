Mobile video streaming service Quibi accumulated more than 300,000 app downloads in its first day in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.
For context, Disney+ racked up roughly four million installs in the U.S. and Canada when it launched on November 12th. In other words, Quibi’s day-one downloads were 7.5 percent of Disney+’s.
That said, it’s not an entirely fair comparison, given that Disney+ had an extensive catalogue of major franchises like Marvel, Star Wars and Disney/Pixar. By contrast, Quibi’s entire content library is made up of original programming, including The Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, Survive with Sophie Turner, Chrissy’s Court with Chrissy Teigen and the Canadian pop-culture-focused Memory Hole with Toronto’s own Will Arnett.
As it stands, it’s unclear whether Quibi’s launch-day performance has met the company’s expectations. In general, Quibi’s launch is inadvertently rather ill-timed, given its focus on mobile. That’s because Quibi is all about bite-sized content that’s divided into chapters that run for 10 minutes or less. The idea behind this is to provide short, easily consumable content to people on the go — hence the lack of support for non-mobile devices.
However, with the majority of people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen whether Quibi will find its intended audience.
For now, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial in both the U.S. and Canada. Afterwards, a standard subscription (with ads) will cost $6.99 CAD/month, while an ad-free tier will be priced at $9.99/month.
Source: Sensor Tower
