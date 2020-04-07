Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in April 2020

Every month, Sony adds a few new games to its PlayStation Now streaming service’s catalogue.
In April, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4 and The Golf Club 2019 are hitting PS Now.
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Spider-Man is a particularly strong addition to the catalogue, given that it was one of 2018’s most-acclaimed and best-selling games. The action-adventure game follows an experienced version of the webslinger who must balance his regular life as Peter Parker while stopping a new gang threat in New York City as Spider-Man.
Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available on PS Now until July 7th.
Just Cause 4
Just Cause 4, meanwhile, is the most recent entry in the zany action-adventure series. This time around, secret agent Rico Rodriguez takes on the Black Hand, the world’s most powerful private army.
Just Cause 4 will be available on PS Now until October 6th.
The Golf Club 2019
Finally, The Golf Club 2019 is the latest golf sim from Lunenberg, Nova Scotia-based HB Studios. The game features a brand-new PGA Tour Career mode that includes famous courses like TPC Boston and TPC Sawgrass.
Sony’s blog post didn’t specify when The Golf Club will leave PS Now.
The trio of new games join the 800+ PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles that are already in the PlayStation Now catalogue.
PS Now is available on PlayStation 4 and PC and costs $12.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.
Source: PlayStation
