Regina police asking public to call phone line to report self-isolation violations

The phone line was launched by the provincial government

Apr 2, 2020

3:08 PM EDT

Regina Police are asking the public to call a 24-hour phone line to report people who are not self-isolating and following the provincial public order.

The phone line is not directly affiliated with the police service, but was launched by the provincial government. This comes after the government of Saskatchewan issued a public order prohibiting public gathering of more than 10 people.

“Our police service is working diligently to help keep our community safe, and part of that has been digging into investigations of alleged breaches with regard to the public health order,” said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray in a Twitter video.

People who want to report a violation of the public order can call 1 (855) 559-5502. Bray notes that public health workers are leading the investigations.

Source: Regina Police

Comments