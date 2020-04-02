Regina police asking public to call phone line to report self-isolation violations

Regina Police are asking the public to call a 24-hour phone line to report people who are not self-isolating and following the provincial public order.
The phone line is not directly affiliated with the police service, but was launched by the provincial government. This comes after the government of Saskatchewan issued a public order prohibiting public gathering of more than 10 people.
WATCH: Chief Evan Bray provides new information on the mandated #COVID19 Public Health Order.
A new 24 hour phone line has been launched for those who wish to report an alleged violation of the order. Police will work with Public Health to investigate reports.
☎️1-855-559-5502 pic.twitter.com/DkzSszwBtu
— Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 1, 2020
“Our police service is working diligently to help keep our community safe, and part of that has been digging into investigations of alleged breaches with regard to the public health order,” said Regina Police Chief Evan Bray in a Twitter video.
People who want to report a violation of the public order can call 1 (855) 559-5502. Bray notes that public health workers are leading the investigations.
Source: Regina Police
