Leaker shows off Motorola’s unannounced Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola has yet to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite

Mar 30, 2020

6:15 PM EDT

Roland Quandt has leaked images of the unannounced Moto G8 Power Lite. Quandt previously leaked what he believed was the Moto G8 Power Lite, but it turned out to be the Moto G8 Power.

The smartphone features a mini bezel at the bottom and a waterdrop notch. Additionally, there are bezels all around the screen and when you flip it to the rear, there are three camera sensors and a dual-LED flash.

The handset comes in a shaded blue variant with blue a darker shade at the top and lighter shade at the bottom.

Source: Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

