Leaked renders showcase OnePlus 8 series in black, green and ‘Glow’ colours

Alleged press renders leaked online showcase the upcoming OnePlus 8 series in three colours.
The images were posted online by WinFuture, and show the handsets in a green colour, a new ‘Glow’ colour scheme and the simple black colour.
OnePlus is expected to launch a OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro in mid-April. Each phone is slightly different in terms of specifications, with the 8 Pro being the most powerful of the three.
The new images confirm several previous rumours about the phones. For instance, they show that the phones won’t have a notch at the top of the display.
Notable leaker Ishan Aqarwal recently noted that 8 Pro will support a 120Hz refresh rate, which isn’t surprising given OnePlus’ insistence on the importance of high refresh rates. Agarwal also notes that the 8 Pro display will support HDR10+ with 1,400 nits of brightness.
As usual, nothing has been confirmed about the new phones and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, but we don’t have to wait too long until OnePlus officially reveals the phones.
Image credit: WinFuture
Source: WinFuture
