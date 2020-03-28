OnePlus 8 Pro leak confirms 120Hz display, HDR10+ support and more

With the rumoured reveal date for the OnePlus 8 series drawing near, more leaks have turned up online. This time around, the focus is on the OnePlus 8 Pro display.
China-based OnePlus is expected to show off a OnePlus 8, 8 Lite and 8 Pro in mid-April. Each phone varies in specifications, with the 8 Pro coming in as the most powerful of the three phones. It will also have a massive 6.78-inch ‘Super Fluid Curved’ display, according to leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Agarwal took to Twitter (@ishanagarwal24) to share details about the phone’s display. These confirm or add to several past rumours about the phone. The 6.78-inch number is interesting, as it’s bigger than past leaks, which said the 8 Pro would have a 6.7-inch display. To compare, the already massive OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch screen.
#OnePlus8Pro with 6.78" Super Fluid Curved 120hz Display is going to have more accurate colours than before. It will also feature an MEMC, HDR10+ (1400-nits) with always on 10bit HDR. OxygenOS will get even more Smoother & Faster, with more optimisations. Haptics 2.0 will be 👌! pic.twitter.com/yIpPbjP8Wi
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 28, 2020
Along with the display size, Agarwal says the 8 Pro will support a 120Hz refresh rate. That should come as no surprise to OnePlus fans, given the company’s insistence on the importance of high refresh rates.
Further, Agarwal says the 8 Pro’s display will have more accurate colours than past phones. It will also feature Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC). Back in January, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau showed off MEMC on Twitter, noting that the company created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120fps video.
MEMC, for those unfamiliar with the term, is a form of motion smoothing. And motion smoothing is a technology that artificially adds frames to video to play it back at a higher refresh rate. Usually, motion smoothing is found on TVs, and it can make movies and TV shows look really weird. Hopefully OnePlus’ MEMC works better in the 8 Pro than motion smoothing does on TV sets.
Agarwal notes that the 8 Pro display will support HDR10+ with 1,400 nits of brightness. Additionally, it will have “always on 10bit HDR.”
Finally, Agarwal says OxygenOS — the custom Android skin OnePlus includes on its phones — will have optimizations to make it smoother and faster. There will also be “Haptics 2.0,” which suggests the 8 Pro will include improved haptic responses to touch input.
All in all, the OnePlus 8 Pro is shaping up to be a feature-packed device. As with all rumours, however, it’s important to take these details with a grain of salt. Until OnePlus unveils the phone, we won’t know for certain if these features will be included on the device.
Source: Twitter
